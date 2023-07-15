ADVERTISEMENT

Six-month diploma course for armed forces personnel commences in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

July 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A six-month Diploma in Safety and Disaster Management course commenced in the Centre for Defence Studies (CDS), Andhra University, here on Saturday.

Twenty-seven participants of the total 30 active service holders of three Indian Armed Forces, sponsored by the Ministry of Defence, have attended it, said Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

After interacting with them, Prof. Reddy said that the candidates from Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have reported for the course..

“The CDS in AU is very unique as it deals with with the country’s Armed forces. It will be named after School of Defence Studies soon, and we are working on it. It will also offer programmes for young students interested to join Armed Forces,” Prof. Reddy said.

K. Niranjan, Director of Centre for Defence Studies, was present.

CONNECT WITH US