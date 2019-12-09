Six miscreants make vain bid to board cargo ship in Vizag

Six unidentified persons allegedly made an attempt to board a cargo ship MV Dione near the anchorage, a few miles away from the Visakhapatnam port.

Though the incident took place on December 1, it came to light on Sunday, after the police registered a case.

According to the sources in the Police Department, the ship was anchored at the anchorage point, awaiting clearance from the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT). Six persons on board a country boat allegedly approached the ship from the stern side and slung a hook attached to a rope, in an attempt to board the ship. But, they cut the rope and gave a slip, after they saw an Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel approaching them.

‘Motive unclear’

Police said this was the first such case to be reported in the recent times. “The motive of the miscreants is unclear. The captain of the ship who had noticed the miscreants had alerted the port authorities. The port authorities in turn had alerted the Indian Coast Guard. The miscreants fled after seeing the patrol vessel,” a police official said.

The case has been handed over to the crime wing and identification of the miscreants is on.