Six-member bike lifting gang arrested in Visakhapatnam

15 two-wheelers recovered from the accused, say police

The city police on Tuesday arrested a six-member gang, which has been a committing a series of two-wheeler thefts, mostly high-end vehicles, at various areas in Visakhapatnam.

The arrested were identified as B. Suresh Kumar (23), D. Ram Babu (25), S. Durga Sai (18), M. Appala Raju (24), P. Sampath Kumar (19) and Sheikh Mehaboob (22), all belonged to various areas of the city.

The police have seized 15 two-wheelers from the gang, of which nine vehicles are high-end ones, which could cost more than ₹2 lakh each.

Addressing a press conference at Police Conference Hall here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that all the six accused are addicted to vices and have been using the stolen high-end vehicles for bike racing. This apart, the gang was committing the crimes with an intention to earn easy money by selling spare parts of the vehicles. However so far, they have not sold any spare parts, though four vehicles were dismantled, the DCP said.

Two to three accused from the gang conduct recee for high-end vehicles in various areas and plan for the theft. Later, the gang members commit the theft by breaking the locks of the vehicle.

Among the accused, B. Suresh Kumar has knowledge on bike repairs. “He maintains a garrage at his home and after the theft, he takes the bike there and dismantles it if required,” the DCP said.

Seven theft cases were reported from MVP Police Station limits, four from IV Town Police Station limits and two from Dwaraka Police Station limits. One theft each was reported from Anandapuram and Arilova areas, the DCP added.

He also said that all the thefts were reported since May this year.

Based on the complaints, special teams were formed and the accused were arrested based on a tip-off.