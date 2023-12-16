ADVERTISEMENT

Six lakh people are expected to take part in the concluding ceremony of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam on December 20, says TDP Andhra Pradesh president

December 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the meeting and blow the poll bugle, he says

The Hindu Bureau

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu discussing about the arrangements for the concluding ceremony of Yuva Galam with the party leaders in the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has said that all arrangements are being made for the concluding meeting of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam at Polipalli, the bordering area of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts on December 20. He said that they are expecting around six lakh people to participate in the meeting. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would attend the meeting and blow the poll bugle from there.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr. Atchannaidu said that they have inspected the ongoing arrangements including the stage, parking facility, stands for the cadre at Polipalli. As many as 16 committees were formed by involving leaders for overseeing the arrangements for the programme.

Mr. Atchannaidu said that earlier they planned to invite both Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K Pawan Kalyan for the programme, but since it was a concluding ceremony of ‘Yuva Galam’, only the former would be attending. Both the leaders would take part in another public meeting soon, where they would announce the manifesto, he said.

Senior leaders of the TDP from various parts of the State would grace the programme, he added.

TDP leaders Prathipati Pulla Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, N. Chinarajappa and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US