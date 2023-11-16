Six lakh Gambusia fish to be released in waterbodies soon

November 16, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma said that the corporation has prepared proposals to release six lakh Gambusia fish into the water bodies of the city soon.

The Gambusia fish is an effective way of mosquito control amid possible spread of seasonal diseases such as dengue. He also appealed people to ensure there is no rise of mosquitoes in their surroundings and urged them to follow the ‘Friday-Dry Day’ initiative.

20 lakh Gambusia fish will be released across 7,130 water bodies, he said, adding that the malaria wing has already released 8 lakh fish.

