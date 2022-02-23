Six injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Visakhapatnam district

Staff Reporter February 23, 2022 23:22 IST

Staff Reporter February 23, 2022 23:22 IST

The condition of two is said to be critical

The condition of two is said to be critical

At least six persons were injured in a reported reactor blast that occurred at Hetero Drugs at Nakkapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday evening. Among the injured, the condition of two persons is said to be critical. All the injured were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam City. Workers fled from the spot after the incident. Nakkapalle police said that they have sent teams to ascertain reasons for the incident. According to the the workers of the unit, the injured were identified as A. Sai Ram, Gopalakrishna Das, Gangadhar Sahoo, Veerraju, Mahesh and Raju. But the company said only five workers were injured in the incident. Among them, the condition of Sai Ram and Gangadhar is said to be critical. Meanwhile reacting to the blast, CITU district president G. Koteswara Rao said that this was not the first time that such an incident had occurred in the unit. He demanded a safety audit be conducted for all the units.



Our code of editorial values