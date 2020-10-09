Six injured in LPG cylinder blast

Condition of a woman is said to be critical

Six persons, including two women and a minor girl, suffered injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Sabbavaram area in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. The condition of a 45-year-old woman is said to be critical.

According to reports, the incident reportedly took place in the house of one Appa Rao near RTC Complex at Sabbavaram. Appa Rao’s wife Maheswari (45) reportedly tried to connect the valve to a new cylinder, when she found gas leaking from the cylinder. Unable to fix it, she sought the help of Appa Rao and Ganga Raju, who run a shop near their house. Both of them along with Maheswari tried to solve the problem.

When they found flames coming out from the valve of the cylinder, both the youth, Maheswari and her daughters Soumya (17) and Amulya (15), and another neighbour tried to run away from the kitchen. The cylinder exploded moments later with a loud sound causing injuries to all the six persons.

Maheswari, her two daughters, Appa Rao and Ganga Raju and the neighbour were admitted to a local private hospital in Visakhapatnam after they were given first aid at private hospital in Sabbavaram.

It was learnt that the blast destroyed furniture, windows and walls of the house.