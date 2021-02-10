Six held in 3 robbery cases

Property worth ₹12 lakh recovered from accused, say police

The police cracked the gold jewellery workshop robbery case, that took place at Kurupam Market in the Old Town area February 2, by arresting six persons, including three receivers, on Tuesday.

Police have found that the accused had also committed two more thefts in One Town area during the same period. Police have recovered all the stolen property worth over ₹12 lakh, including 570 grams of gold, from the accused in the three cases.

The arrested were identified as Pheer Zaelha Sayeed Navazis Hussain (28), a TV mechanic, Chalapaka Lakshman (30), a goldsmith, (both from One Town area) and S. Sagar (25), a painter and resident of Town Kotha Road. Three receivers in the case — P. Satyanarayana (30), Gowri Pattapu Nanaji (60), both from One Town area, and L. Srinu of Kancharapalem were also nabbed.

Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the trio had entered into the gold workshop of K. Venkata Satyanarayana in the intervening night of February 2 and 3 after breaking the door locks by using a hacksaw. The trio made good with about 552 grams of gold ornaments. Acting on a tip-off, the special teams nabbed the accused and recovered the stolen gold jewellery. After they were caught, police found that the accused were involved in two more cases. The police recovered 18 grams of gold jewellery and two tiger nails from the duo.

200 CCTVs checked

According to sources in the Police Department, special teams were formed and checked more than 200 CCTV cameras in surroundings of One Town and other parts of the city to track their movement.

The trio worked as a team and each member had their tasks cut out. Among the accused, Lakshman’s job is to select the shop that they intend to rob, while Navazis conducts the recce and checks whether the area has CCTV cameras or not. The other accused Sagar deals with breaking of locks, said an Inspector from the investigating team.

“Based on circumstantial evidence, we have zeroed in on the accused in the case and nabbed them at Old Lakshmi Talkies Junction,” he said.