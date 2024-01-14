ADVERTISEMENT

Six flights cancelled from Visakhapatnam due to smog at other airports

January 14, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Poor visibility due to thick smog in Delhi and elsewhere in the country led to the cancellation of six flights from Visakhapatnam to various destinations like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on Sunday.

The passengers coming from and going to these destinations for Sankranti had a tough time due to the cancellation of flights.

“There is no problem at the Vizag airport. The disruption of schedules at other airports due to smog has led to the cancellations,” Airport Director Raja Reddy told The Hindu, when contacted on Sunday evening.

