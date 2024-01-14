GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six flights cancelled from Visakhapatnam due to smog at other airports

January 14, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Poor visibility due to thick smog in Delhi and elsewhere in the country led to the cancellation of six flights from Visakhapatnam to various destinations like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on Sunday.

The passengers coming from and going to these destinations for Sankranti had a tough time due to the cancellation of flights.

“There is no problem at the Vizag airport. The disruption of schedules at other airports due to smog has led to the cancellations,” Airport Director Raja Reddy told The Hindu, when contacted on Sunday evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.