Six-day techno-entrepreneurship programme to be organised in Visakhapatnam from February 13

February 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade-Intellectual Property Rights (DPIIT-IPR) Chair and Institutions Innovation Council Andhra University in collaboration with National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) will organise a six-day Advanced Management Development Techno-Entrepreneurship Programme for Sustainable Development from February 13.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy released the banner of the programme here on Wednesday.

It is an opportunity for the youth to learn from experienced practitioners about the importance of techno-preneurships and how to set up business ventures and run them successfully, the V-C added.

Eligible graduates should enrol in the programme free of charge and accommodation will be provided to eligible candidates. Interested candidates can contact 9599229217 on or before 10th February, according coordinator H. Purushottam.

Best resource individuals from prominent government, industry and academia like A-Hub, APIS, AMTZ, STPI, NRDC, IIM-V, Andhra University, IFCL and Vizag Bio-Energy were invited.