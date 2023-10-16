HamberMenu
Six beach cleaning machines worth ₹15 crore to be inaugurated by Andhra CM today

The State government has been putting in efforts to ensure a clean, pollution-free Vizag

October 16, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh on Sunday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate six beach cleaning machines worth ₹15 crore during his visit to Visakhapatnam on October 16.

He said that the machines will be operated along the beach stretches of Bheemunipatnam, Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Tenneti Park and VUDA Park. Mr. Suresh visited Rushikonda to inspect the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour.

The State government has been putting in efforts to ensure a clean, pollution-free Vizag. He also appreciated the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for its fight against the plastic ban. GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma was present.

