Sivaram Super Kings emerges winners of 20-20 cricket match in Visakhapatnam

July 02, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In a nail-biting encounter, Sivaram Super Kings, led by Dr Sivaram, defeated GV Lion Kings led by Dr Vamsi in the finals of the MPL 2 held at the Port Stadium here on Sunday evening. The match was a thriller, which ended up in super over, and ultimately Shivram super kings held their nerve and emerged victorious.

GV Lions Kings won the toss and elected to field. They restricted the opponents to a modest 118/ 7 in 20 overs. The captain Dr Sivaram was the top scorer for his team with 33 of 31 balls. E Ravi also chipped in with a quick fire 28. Dr. Vamsi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 15.

GV Lion Kings started off with a bang scoring at over 8 an over in the power play. At drinks break, they were comfortably placed at 70 for 2 needing just 48 of 60 balls.

The matched turned upside down in the 11th over where Dr Jagadish picked up two crucial wickets. Lion Kings batsmen could not handle the pressure and lost wickets in quick succession and ended up being all-out with the scores levelled.

In the super over bowled by Jagadish (SSK) , Pavan & Harshad(GVLK) scored 15 runs which included 2 fours.

In reply E Ravi and Samuel successfully chased the target in the last ball. MPL. is a 20 20 cricket tournament organised for doctors by the doctors. As many as 9 teams and 135 players actively participated in the tournament.

Doctors not only from Visakhapatnam, but also from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Paderu, Tuni and Rajahmundry participated, according to Vizag Doctors Cricket Club president Swamy.