Y. Sivanagendra Reddy has been unanimously elected the chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Visakhapatnam district branch by the managing committee. The new chairman called upon District Collector and president of IRCS V. Vinay Chand to give a report on the status of various programmes being taken up by the Red Cross to mitigate COVID -19, here on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Dr. Sivanagendra Reddy said that there is a need to bring awareness among people on the importance of blood donation. He explained about various service activities being taken up by the IRCS during the pandemic.
Sivanagendra Reddy elected IRCS district branch chairman
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
June 19, 2021 18:46 IST
