Sivaji extends support to protesting VSP employees

Extending his support to members of Visakha Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Samithi, actor Sivaji criticised members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for coming up with the proposal of privatising the VSP. Mr. Sivaji visited the protesters at their camp here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivaji alleged that BJP was playing with the future those dependent on the VSP. He said that future generations would not forgive the BJP if the VSP is privatised. He said that K.A. Paul, who filed a petition in the High Court on the issue, is far better than many other politicians. He also said that the employees should continue their fight.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 1:13:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/sivaji-extends-support-to-protesting-vsp-employees/article34056614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

