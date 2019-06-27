Siva Sankar is new Joint Collector

Lotheti Siva Sankar assumed office of the Joint Collector of Visakhapanam district on Wednesday. He took charge from DRO R. Gunnaiah.
Tribal issues
Mr. Siva Sankar, who has already worked as Paderu Sub-Collector, in-charge Project Officer and Seethampeta ITDA PO, said efforts would be put to accelerate works pertaining to laying of roads and drinking water supply in the tribal areas.
Referring to ‘Panchagramala’ issue, Mr. Siva Sankar said he would examine land related issues and in a bid to resolve them at the earliest.
A 2013 batch IAS officer, Mr. Siva Sankar has also worked as Assistant Collector of Guntur. Additional Joint Collector Venkateswara Rao, Visakhapatnam RDO Tej Bharat and his Narsipatnam counterpart Govinda Rao were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor