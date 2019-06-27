Siva Sankar is new Joint Collector

Lotheti Siva Sankar assumed office of the Joint Collector of Visakhapanam district on Wednesday. He took charge from DRO R. Gunnaiah.

Tribal issues

Mr. Siva Sankar, who has already worked as Paderu Sub-Collector, in-charge Project Officer and Seethampeta ITDA PO, said efforts would be put to accelerate works pertaining to laying of roads and drinking water supply in the tribal areas.

Referring to ‘Panchagramala’ issue, Mr. Siva Sankar said he would examine land related issues and in a bid to resolve them at the earliest.

A 2013 batch IAS officer, Mr. Siva Sankar has also worked as Assistant Collector of Guntur. Additional Joint Collector Venkateswara Rao, Visakhapatnam RDO Tej Bharat and his Narsipatnam counterpart Govinda Rao were present.