ADVERTISEMENT

SIT formed to further probe racket involved in sale of infants in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 12, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Recently, a racket involving nine criminals, who procured and sold infants for the purpose of trafficking, was unearthed based on a secret decoy operation

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhaptanam city police on Monday informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to further investigate the racket which deals with selling infants, under the III Town police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a racket involving nine criminals, who procured and sold infants for the purpose of trafficking, was unearthed based on a secret decoy operation. Based on a complaint lodged on August 11, the police started investigating the case by forming a SIT.

According to police reports, accused (A1), who was working as a lab technician, was in acquaintance with another accused (A2), who is working as a ward boy in the CT scan department of King George Hospital (KGH). A2 used to befriend patients who went for scanning and lure them by offering huge amounts, if they were prepared to sell their child. If anyone was ready to sell their child, he would then inform the same to A1. Couples who stay in live-in-relationships are the targeted customers of the sellers, the police informed.

The police arrested eight persons, and took into custody a juvenile, who is reportedly the mother of a baby, after conducting a raid based on a tip-off opposite the Jagannadha Swamy Temple, near Harbour Park in Visakhapatnam while negotiations for the sale of a baby were going on between both parties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The arrested persons are being produced before the court for sending them to judicial remand. In this case, some more accused are to be arrested and we learned that this racket has spread to some other States as well. We will not spare any accused, even if they flee to other Sates,” an official release from the Visakhapatnam police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US