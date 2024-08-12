GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT formed to further probe racket involved in sale of infants in Visakhapatnam

Recently, a racket involving nine criminals, who procured and sold infants for the purpose of trafficking, was unearthed based on a secret decoy operation

Published - August 12, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhaptanam city police on Monday informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to further investigate the racket which deals with selling infants, under the III Town police station limits.

Recently, a racket involving nine criminals, who procured and sold infants for the purpose of trafficking, was unearthed based on a secret decoy operation. Based on a complaint lodged on August 11, the police started investigating the case by forming a SIT.

According to police reports, accused (A1), who was working as a lab technician, was in acquaintance with another accused (A2), who is working as a ward boy in the CT scan department of King George Hospital (KGH). A2 used to befriend patients who went for scanning and lure them by offering huge amounts, if they were prepared to sell their child. If anyone was ready to sell their child, he would then inform the same to A1. Couples who stay in live-in-relationships are the targeted customers of the sellers, the police informed.

The police arrested eight persons, and took into custody a juvenile, who is reportedly the mother of a baby, after conducting a raid based on a tip-off opposite the Jagannadha Swamy Temple, near Harbour Park in Visakhapatnam while negotiations for the sale of a baby were going on between both parties.

“The arrested persons are being produced before the court for sending them to judicial remand. In this case, some more accused are to be arrested and we learned that this racket has spread to some other States as well. We will not spare any accused, even if they flee to other Sates,” an official release from the Visakhapatnam police said.

