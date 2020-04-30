Visakhapatnam

‘Sirona’ app to deliver medicines at doorstep

Joint Collector launches the facility

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar on Thursday launched a mobile application of ‘Sirona Pharmacy’, through which customers can get delivery of medicines at their doorstep.

He appreciated the idea of Sirona Pharmacy by facilitating door delivery service by creating a local app and said that this would help citizens who were unable to go out to purchase medicines during the lockdown.

Representatives from Sirona Pharmacy startup, K. Shiva Shankar said residents living in the stretch between Madhurwada and Gajuwaka could order medicines through the Sirona Pharmacy mobile app.

“The medicines will be delivered at the doorstep of customers within two hours. Keeping in the view of the senior citizens, pregnant women and other needy, we have come up with the app,” the Joint Collector said.

