‘Sirona’ app to deliver medicines at doorstep

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar on Thursday launched a mobile application of ‘Sirona Pharmacy’, through which customers can get delivery of medicines at their doorstep.
He appreciated the idea of Sirona Pharmacy by facilitating door delivery service by creating a local app and said that this would help citizens who were unable to go out to purchase medicines during the lockdown.
Representatives from Sirona Pharmacy startup, K. Shiva Shankar said residents living in the stretch between Madhurwada and Gajuwaka could order medicines through the Sirona Pharmacy mobile app.
“The medicines will be delivered at the doorstep of customers within two hours. Keeping in the view of the senior citizens, pregnant women and other needy, we have come up with the app,” the Joint Collector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.