Single-window system for building approvals is a game-changer for real estate industry in Andhra Pradesh, says CREDAI A.P. chairman

The office-bearers of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Andhra Pradesh unit have expressed their support for the State government’s decision to implement a single- window system for the approval of building constructions and layouts.

Scheduled for launch on December 31, the initiative is expected to streamline the approval process and significantly reduce the administrative burdens on developers and stakeholders across the State, according to a release here on Tuesday.

CREDAI A.P. chairman Alla Siva Reddy said that it is a ‘game-changer’ for the real estate industry. The single-window system will simplify the approval process, reduce delays and foster a more transparent and efficient environment for development, he added.

Under the new system, developers will be able to obtain necessary approvals from multiple departments in one streamlined process. Key approvals, including those for Vacant Land Tax, NALA, Registration Department, and the Mining Department, will be integrated. Moreover, critical departments such as Fire NOC, the Airports Authority of India, and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) will also be part of this coordinated system, ensuring a seamless process for construction and layout approvals, he added.

President Y.V. Ramana Rao emphasised the positive impact this change will have on developers. “Previously, developers had to make multiple rounds to various departments, including Revenue, Stamps and Registration, and the Fire Department, which caused unnecessary delays. Now, with this single-window system, we will no longer face such challenges. The process has been made much easier and more efficient,” he said.

General Secretary Bayana Srinivasa Rao highlighted the practical advantages for developers and stakeholders, noting, “The new system will speed up the approval process, enabling us to focus more on actual construction and development.”

