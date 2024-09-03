Single window clearance system to set up Ganesh pandals receives overwhelming response in Visakhapatnam, say police

The city police’s initiative by introducing single window clearance system in online for permissions to set up Ganesh pandals, is receiving overwhelming response.

Since its launch on August 30, the website ganeshutsav.net, has been receiving hundreds of applications on a daily basis.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa said that 2,021 people have applied for permission to set up Ganesh pandals (By 7 p.m. on Tuesday) in Visakhapatnam city alone, while the number is around 19,600 across the State. Speaking about the approvals in Visakhapatnam, he said that most of the organisers are receiving the NOCs, if they follow the instructions strictly.

Earlier, people and pandal organisers used to move from one office to other to acquire NOCs from Fire, EPDCL, Municipal Corporation etc. But now, the website has facilitated to obtain the NOCs online with a single click, as per the police officials.

Pandal organisers were asked to give a missed call or send ‘Hi’ to 7995095800 in WhatsApp. They would immediately get a link of ganeshutsav.net. Once entering the site, people should provide their mobile number, details of committee members, police station limits, height of the idol, height of pandal, inaugural & procession dates, route of the immersion and type of vehicle used etc. After filling the details, the organisers will be informed a date of inspection. A team of officials from five departments, including the fire and the municipal corporation, will visit the site. The organisers must pay the charges informed by the inspection team at their nearest MeeSeva centre, after which they should upload the copy in the website. Later, the organisers will be given an NOC with a QR code immediately.

Meanwhile, sale of Ganesh idols has been picking up pace in Visakhapatnam. Vendors were seen selling idols starting from ₹100 to ₹10,000 and even more in various markets.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar on Tuesday urged people to use only clay Ganesh idols during the festival.

