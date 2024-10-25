ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore-India maritime exercise to begin at ENC Visakhapatnam

Published - October 25, 2024 09:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The 31st edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) will be held till October 29 at the Eastern Naval Command, here. The exercise will be conducted in two phases - the Harbour Phase from October 23 to 25 at Visakhapatnam and the Sea Phase from October 28 to 29 in the Bay of Bengal.

The opening ceremony to mark the beginning of SIMBEX24 will be conducted on October 24, onboard INS Shivalik and will be attended by participating units of the Eastern Fleet and the Singapore Navy.

SIMBEX, which began as ‘Exercise Lion King’ in 1994, is a bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

RSN ship RSS Tenacious with embarked helicopter, arrived at ENC on October 23 for participating in SIMBEX2024, according to an official release here on Thursday.

This year’s edition aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore by enhancing interoperability, improving maritime domain awareness, and fostering cooperation to address common maritime challenges, the release added.

The Harbour Phase will include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings between personnel from both navies. The Sea Phase will witness advanced naval drills, including live weapon firings, anti- submarine warfare (ASW) training, anti-surface and anti-air operations, seamanship evolutions, and tactical manoeuvres.

