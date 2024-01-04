Simhadri, Uday Express restored

January 04, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Simhadri and Uday Express trains, which were cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada Division from January 1 to 15, have been restored.

Train no. 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express will be restored from January 5 to 13 on its days of service and 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express will be restored from January 5 to 13 on its days of service, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Similarly, the 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express will be restored from January 10 to 14 and 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express will be restored from January 11 to 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special train

In view of ensuing festive season, the Railways has decided to run special trains between Secunderabad and Brahmapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 07093 Secunderabad-Brahmapur Special Express will leave Secunderabad at 7.45 p.m. on January 8 and 15 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 5.45 a.m. and depart at 5.47 a.m. to reach Brahmapur at 11.15 a.m. (2 trips).

In the return direction, the 07094 Brahmapur–Secunderabad Special Express will leave Brahmapur at 12.30 p.m. on January 9 and 16 and will reach Duvvada at 5:10 p.m. and leave at 5.12 p.m. to reach Vikarabad the next day at 6 a.m. (2 trips).

These trains will have stoppages at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompet and Ichapuram.

These trains consist of AC, Sleeper Class , General Second Class, Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches in their rake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.