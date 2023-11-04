HamberMenu
Simhadri, Memu Special Express trains cancelled to facilitate safety works in Vijayawada division

November 04, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Due to safety works in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, the services of four trains will be interrupted. The train 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express leaving Guntur from November 6 to 12 will be cancelled. Train 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express leaving Visakhapatnam from November 7 to 13 will also be cancelled.

The train 07466 Rajahmundry - Visakhapatnam Memu Special Express leaving Rajahmundry from November 6 to 13 will be cancelled. Its pairing train 07467 Visakhapatnam- Rajahmundry Memu will also be cancelled during the period.

