VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 02 July 2020 08:05 IST
Simhachalam trust board withdraws appointment
Updated: 02 July 2020 09:21 IST
The authorities have withdrawn the appointment of Geddam Uma as a member of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board, saying that she is not qualified to be a member as per the Section 19 (1)(I) of the A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.
Ms. Uma is 26 years old, while the qualifying age is 32, said the devasthanam officials.
