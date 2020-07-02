Visakhapatnam

Simhachalam trust boardwithdraws appointment

The authorities have withdrawn the appointment of Geddam Uma as a member of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board, saying that she is not qualified to be a member as per the Section 19 (1)(I) of the A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

Ms. Uma is 26 years old, while the qualifying age is 32, said the devasthanam officials.

