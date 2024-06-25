GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Simhachalam temple’s ‘Giri Pradakshina’ to be organised on July 20

Officials expect around two lakh devotees to take part in the auspicious trek

Published - June 25, 2024 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
During the festival, the devotees trek 32-km route around the Simhachalam Hill 

During the festival, the devotees trek 32-km route around the Simhachalam Hill  | Photo Credit: File photo V. Raju

The annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’ festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam will be held here on July 20.

A meeting was held recently by the Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy along with the officials to review the arrangements to be made for the festival. Devotees consider ‘Giri Pradakshina’ very auspicious and they would trek about 32 km circamambulating Simhachalam, Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Appughar, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam. The authorities were asked to make elaborate arrangements as the festival will be organised on Sunday and a much higher number of people are likely to take part.

As per the devasthanam authorities, the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ will begin at around 3 p.m. along with ‘Appanna Pushparadham’, a replica of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy chariot, from ‘Tholi Pavancha’ (downhill). However, a number of devotees start their trek from early hours of the day.

A meeting will be conducted by the devasthanam officials with authorities from various departments like police, municipal corporation, RTC, health and various NGOs to discuss about the arrangements, especially providing amenities for the devotees like drinking water, food, toilets and deputing volunteers etc.

The officials expect around two lakh devotees to take part in the auspicious trek this year.

