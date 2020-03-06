‘Simhachalam temple Trust Board will help solve Panchagramalu land issue’

Simhachalam temple Trust Board chairperson P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju speaking at the oath-taking ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 March 2020 01:34 IST

Using devasthanam for furthering personal goals cannot be allowed, says Muttamsetti

Efforts will be made to resolve the ‘Panchagramalu’ land issue with the cooperation of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust Board, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing a gathering after the members of the new trust board took charge on Thursday at the Simhachalam Devasthanam, in the presence of chairperson P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, Mr. Srinivasa Rao dismissed the criticism that the new trust board would be used for land grabbing.

Advertising

Advertising

“Using the Devasthanam for furthering personal gain cannot be allowed at any cost,” he asserted.

Referring to the ‘Panchagramalu’ land issue, the Minister said issues pertaining to 22 villages were resolved as per the provisions of the Inam Abolition Act. However, the problems related to five villages where 12,000 houses were constructed and that of around 1000 farmers are yet to be solved. The cases were pending in the court of law.

‘Criticism loaded with gender bias’

He condemned the criticisms on appointing a woman as the Simhachalam temple Trust Board chairperson.

“The criticisms are loaded with gender bias. There is no rule that a woman can not be appointed as the Trust Board chairperson. Ms. Sanchaita got the post as the daughter of late Pusapati Ananda Gajapathi Raju, former chairperson of the Trust Board,” he said. He, however, admitted that there was some discontent among the local YSRCP cadre and the issue was taken to the notice of the party leadership. The new Trust Board should work along with the local leaders, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao described Ms. Sanchaita as a dynamic person and exuded confidence that she would do the best possible to ensure the development of the temple.

Sanchaita seeks blessings

Simhachalam temple Trust Board chairperson P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju on Thursday said that she would leave no stone unturned for the development of the devasthanam. Introducing herself as the daughter of late P. Ananda Gajapathi Raju and Uma Gajapathi Raju, Ms. Sanchaita said that she had worked for eight years through her NGO providing drinking water, bio-toilets and renewable energy in schools in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

She thanked Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao for her appointment as the first woman chairperson of Trust Board.

“I will work with the Trust Board members to ensure the development of the devasthanam on all fronts. I need blessings of the people,” she said.

Ratnakar gives it a miss

The trust Board members who took the oath included Siripuram Asha Kumari, Varanasi Dinesh Raj, Surisetty Suribabu, Rongali Potana, Nallamilli Krishna Reddy, Dadi Devi, Garuda Madhavi, Donkada Padmavati and Ragala Narasimha Rao Naidu. Conspicuous among those who did not take oath was Dadi Ratnakar, son of YSRCP senior leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao.