Simhachalam temple sends 20,000 pulihora packets to flood-affected people of Vijayawada

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simachalam, here, has sent 20,000 ‘pulihora’ (food) packets for distribution to the people, who are stranded in the floods at Vijayawada, during the last two days.

While 10,000 pulihora packets were sent on Monday (September 02, 2024), another 10,000 packets were sent on Tuesday (September 03, 2024).

Temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy supervised the preparation and packing of the food packets. The food packets were delivered on the directions of the Endowments Minister, Commissioner and the Visakhapatnam Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.