Simhachalam temple sends 20,000 pulihora packets to flood-affected people of Vijayawada

Published - September 03, 2024 04:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simachalam, here, has sent 20,000 ‘pulihora’ (food) packets for distribution to the people, who are stranded in the floods at Vijayawada, during the last two days.

While 10,000 pulihora packets were sent on Monday (September 02, 2024), another 10,000 packets were sent on Tuesday (September 03, 2024).

Temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy supervised the preparation and packing of the food packets. The food packets were delivered on the directions of the Endowments Minister, Commissioner and the Visakhapatnam Collector.

