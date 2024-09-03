GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Simhachalam temple sends 20,000 pulihora packets to flood-affected people of Vijayawada

Published - September 03, 2024 04:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simachalam, here, has sent 20,000 ‘pulihora’ (food) packets for distribution to the people, who are stranded in the floods at Vijayawada, during the last two days.

While 10,000 pulihora packets were sent on Monday (September 02, 2024), another 10,000 packets were sent on Tuesday (September 03, 2024).

Temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy supervised the preparation and packing of the food packets. The food packets were delivered on the directions of the Endowments Minister, Commissioner and the Visakhapatnam Collector.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.