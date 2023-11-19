ADVERTISEMENT

Simhachalam temple opens special counter to receive applications for repair of damaged buildings in five villages

November 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Applications will be accepted on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., say officials

The Hindu Bureau

The management of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Simhachalam, said that a special counter has been opened to receive applications for repair of damaged buildings in the five villages (Pancha Gramalu).

According to a recent Memo issued by the State government, the temple authorities have made special arrangements for the benefit of people by setting up a counter at Sridevi Complex near RTC Bus Station in Simhachalam.

People can also register their issues and complaints about repair works through online mode - www.simhachalamdevasthanampermissionforrepairs.com

Applications will be accepted on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A survey team would reach the applicants’ home within 10 days after receipt of the applications, according to a release.

CONNECT WITH US