HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Simhachalam temple opens special counter to receive applications for repair of damaged buildings in five villages

Applications will be accepted on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., say officials

November 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The management of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Simhachalam, said that a special counter has been opened to receive applications for repair of damaged buildings in the five villages (Pancha Gramalu).

According to a recent Memo issued by the State government, the temple authorities have made special arrangements for the benefit of people by setting up a counter at Sridevi Complex near RTC Bus Station in Simhachalam.

People can also register their issues and complaints about repair works through online mode - www.simhachalamdevasthanampermissionforrepairs.com

Applications will be accepted on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A survey team would reach the applicants’ home within 10 days after receipt of the applications, according to a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.