Simhachalam temple in Vizag gears up for Mukkoti Ekadasi on December 23

December 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Around 60,000 devotees are expected to have darshan on the auspicious day

V. Kamalakara Rao

Devotees will be allowed to enter the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple through the ‘Uttara Dwaram’ on the Mukkoti Ekadasi day, at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the celebration of ‘Mukkoti Ekadasi’ at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on December 23. Special rituals will begin at 5 a.m. on the festival day.

The temple officials recently held a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the festival. Around 60,000 devotees are expected to have darshan at the temple on the auspicious day.

Temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy said the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) would run special buses for devotees. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will ensure sanitation and provide drinking water. The Police Department will deploy additional forces, he said, adding that the temple management had requested the District Collector to ensure closure of all liquor shops in Simhachalam on the festival day.

On the festival day, devotees will be allowed to enter the temple through the ‘Uttara Dwaram’ (north gate).

“Worshipping Lord Vishnu after entering the temple through the Uttara Dwaram on the Mukkoti Ekadasi day is considered very auscpicious,” said Mr. Murthy.

As per the tradition, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, the hereditary trustee of the temple, will have the first darshan of the Lord. It will be followed by the protocol darshans. Then the temple will be opened for the devotees.

‘Maha Nivedana’ and other rituals will be performed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Apart from free darshan, special darshan tickets ranging between ₹100 and ₹500 will be available for the devotees.

CONNECT WITH US