May 26, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam will be closed by 7 p.m. in view of ‘Sri Nammalwar Tirunakshatram’ festival from May 29 to June 2, said officials.

Devotees will not be allowed for darshan after 7 p.m. on the above mentioned dates. The temple will be closed for darshan by 4 p.m. on June 3 in view of Sri Narasimha Jayanthi festival. Devotees have been asked to make a note of the change in timings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.