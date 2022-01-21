Simhachalam temple authorities studying feasibility of operating electric buses

EO writes a letter to Ashok that details will be placed before Trust Board in the next meeting

The authorities of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy (SVLNS) Devasthanam, Simhachalam, are evaluating the feasibility of replacing the old diesel buses of the temple with electric buses to save on fuel costs apart from protection of the environment.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who is a founder family member of the devasthanam, has been suggesting to the temple authorities to consider replacement of the old diesel buses with electric ones in view of their advantages and also suggested to the authorities to go through the FAME scheme of the Central government and do a viability analysis and prepare a project report.

In a letter to Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala noted that officials of the RTC and the Department of Heavy Industries were consulted and the required information was gathered. The Devasthanam owns five diesel buses, including one new bus, which are mainly used to ferry devotees from the foothill to the hill top temple and back.

The Devasthanam has a 1 MW solar power plant, which has been generating power for the past five years, to meet the requirements of the temple. It had generated surplus units to the tune of 4,09,832 units between February 2021 and September 2021.

Ms. Suryakala noted in her letter to Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju that the details gathered would be placed before the temple Trust Board at its next meeting for further deliberations.