Simhachalam records highest rainfall of 50 mm in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 28, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

IMD predicts widespread rains at many places in coastal Andhra Pradesh due to a low pressure system

The Hindu Bureau

Water overflowing on the road underbridge, following heavy rain, near the Convent junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Simhachalam in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits recorded the highest rainfall (50 mm) in the State on Wednesday evening, followed by Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district (49 mm) and Anandapuram (48 mm) on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city.

More than 10 mm of rainfall was recorded in at least 70 places across the State in a short period from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the Wednesday’s rainfall to active southwest monsoon conditions with a well-marked low pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal on August 29 (Thursday).

IMD Director S. Stella said, “Yes, there is a heavy rainfall warning for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh due to a low pressure system over the sea on August 29. Widespread rains are expected at many places in coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 30 and 31. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further orders.”

Medical and Health authorities cautioned those infected with viral fevers against visiting public places and urged them to take proper medical treatment.

