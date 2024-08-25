GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Simhachalam railway station to get new FOB at a cost of ₹12.69 crore

East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected Simhachalam station on August 8, and sanctioned the new FOB with an investment of ₹12.69 crore

Updated - August 25, 2024 02:43 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 02:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to station on December 9, 2023, for the laying of the foundation stone for redevelopment of Simhachalam station, had suggested a new wider FOB for better connectivity and safety of people. File

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to station on December 9, 2023, for the laying of the foundation stone for redevelopment of Simhachalam station, had suggested a new wider FOB for better connectivity and safety of people. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A new 115mt long and 3mt wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been sanctioned for Simhachalam railway station and it will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹12.69 crore to replace the decades old bridge at the station, located in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

Waltair Division had initiated the proposal of new wider FOB to alleviate the problems being faced by residents of various colonies, located on the other side of the railway tracks, who had to cross seven tracks.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to station on December 9, 2023, for the laying of the foundation stone for redevelopment of Simhachalam station, had also suggested a new wider FOB for better connectivity and safety of people, living in various colonies on the other side of the track.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal also inspected Simhachalam station on August 8, and sanctioned the new FOB with an investment of ₹12.69 crore.

Simhachalam station is being redeveloped with a new station building, additional parking, and passenger amenities.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has been instrumental in securing the approval of the project, which is expected to benefit the residents living on the other sides of the tracks, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.