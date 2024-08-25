Simhachalam railway station to get new FOB at a cost of ₹12.69 crore

A new 115mt long and 3mt wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been sanctioned for Simhachalam railway station and it will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹12.69 crore to replace the decades old bridge at the station, located in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

Waltair Division had initiated the proposal of new wider FOB to alleviate the problems being faced by residents of various colonies, located on the other side of the railway tracks, who had to cross seven tracks.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to station on December 9, 2023, for the laying of the foundation stone for redevelopment of Simhachalam station, had also suggested a new wider FOB for better connectivity and safety of people, living in various colonies on the other side of the track.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal also inspected Simhachalam station on August 8, and sanctioned the new FOB with an investment of ₹12.69 crore.

Simhachalam station is being redeveloped with a new station building, additional parking, and passenger amenities.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has been instrumental in securing the approval of the project, which is expected to benefit the residents living on the other sides of the tracks, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.