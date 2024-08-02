Simhachalam ‘Giri Pradakshina’ volunteers felicitated

An estimated 10 lakh people participated in the recent ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was organised without a hitch and all the credits go to all departments, employees and all stakeholders, Simhachalam temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy said.

Mr. Srinivasa Murthy felicitated the officials of various government departments and volunteers at a programme organised to celebrate the successful conduct of the festival at Simhachalam on August 1 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with the media, Mr. Srinivasa Murthy said that an event of such a massive scale could not have been successful but for the cooperation of all stakeholders associated with the festival.

Commending all government departments for their coordination, the EO prasied the representatives of various NGOs and presented them letters of appreciation.

Later, a feast was arranged for the volunteers and guests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.