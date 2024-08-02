GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Simhachalam ‘Giri Pradakshina’ volunteers felicitated

The event was organised without a hitch and all the credits go to all departments, employees and all stakeholders: Simhachalam temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy

Published - August 02, 2024 09:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An estimated 10 lakh people participated in the recent ‘Giri Pradakshina’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam.

The event was organised without a hitch and all the credits go to all departments, employees and all stakeholders, Simhachalam temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy said.

Mr. Srinivasa Murthy felicitated the officials of various government departments and volunteers at a programme organised to celebrate the successful conduct of the festival at Simhachalam on August 1 (Thursday).

Interacting with the media, Mr. Srinivasa Murthy said that an event of such a massive scale could not have been successful but for the cooperation of all stakeholders associated with the festival.

Commending all government departments for their coordination, the EO prasied the representatives of various NGOs and presented them letters of appreciation.

Later, a feast was arranged for the volunteers and guests.

