Silver worth ₹31.8 lakh seized by RPF at Srikakulam Road station

March 17, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Waltair Division seized silver worth ₹31.8 lakh, being illegally transported, and apprehended three persons, at Srikakulam Road railway station.

Head Constable (RPF) N. Ramesh noticed a person alighting from the 12864 SMVB- Howrah Express, carrying four bags. Two people were waiting for him on Platform 3 of the station.

The RPF staff, on suspicion, checked their baggage and upon finding the silverware being transported without any documents, arrested them. The RPF staff informed the State GST Department, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner, State GST, Srikakulam Circle, came to the Srikakulam Road RPF post, and took possession of the seized silver ornaments which were valued at ₹31.77 lakh.

A penalty of ₹5.71 lakh was imposed, as per GST regulations. The three persons were released after the owner paid the penalty.

