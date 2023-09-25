ADVERTISEMENT

Silver Oaks International School launches ‘Street Store’ for needy in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad

September 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Silver Oaks International School, Rushikonda, here has announced the launch of “Silver Oaks Street Store”. This is to set a positive impact on the communities surrounding all four campuses of the school in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. “Me and My Country, We Grow Together” is the theme of the initiative, according to Kartheek Chava, director of the school, in a release here on Monday.

Students collected unused and redundant articles, including clothes, school bags, shoes, and other items of utility for the less fortunate in society. These items were deposited at the school with the noble aim of enabling able families to directly support those in need, the release added.

Earlier in past, “Coins For The Country”, a fundraising campaign was initiated, where students raised approximately ₹1.5 crore to contribute to the education of less fortunate children in rural areas, the release added.

