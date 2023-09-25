HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Silver Oaks International School launches ‘Street Store’ for needy in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad

September 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Silver Oaks International School, Rushikonda, here has announced the launch of “Silver Oaks Street Store”. This is to set a positive impact on the communities surrounding all four campuses of the school in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. “Me and My Country, We Grow Together” is the theme of the initiative, according to Kartheek Chava, director of the school, in a release here on Monday.

Students collected unused and redundant articles, including clothes, school bags, shoes, and other items of utility for the less fortunate in society. These items were deposited at the school with the noble aim of enabling able families to directly support those in need, the release added.

Earlier in past, “Coins For The Country”, a fundraising campaign was initiated, where students raised approximately ₹1.5 crore to contribute to the education of less fortunate children in rural areas, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.