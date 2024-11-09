SIDAR organises discussion with intellectuals at Dr L Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam

A discussion meet on ‘Contributions of Nobel Prize winners-2024 in Economics: Institutions, Development and Democracy in the Indian Context’ was organised by the Society for Integrated Development and Research (SIDAR) in association with Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College in the college campus recently. The meet was organised to discuss how institutions affect a country’s prosperity and economic development.

On this occasion, former Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, former Rector, Andhra University, A. Prasanna Kumar, Former Vice-Chancellor, ANU, Guntur, V. Balamohandas, vice president SIDAR, D. Hari Narayana, Secretary and Correspondent of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College G. Madhu Kumar and others were present.

Mr. Somayajulu said that in 18th century India’s Industrial Production was higher than present USA production, since better institutions happened in the U.S., it developed. He also said that institutions are the supporters of the nation. Principal, Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, GSK Chakravarty and others were present.

