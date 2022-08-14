Siblings ‘end’ life in Visakhapatnam
Two persons, including a woman, have allegedly ended their lives at the 4-Road Junction under the One Town Police Station limits in the city. It was learnt that the victims were siblings. One Town Police Station Inspector Ch. Revathamma said that they have also come to know about the incident, but yet to get complete details.
(In case of suicidal tendencies, one can contact 100).
