Shun myths and pledge to donate organs, Visakhapatnam District Collector urges people

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has said that about five lakh patients are awaiting transplantation of vital organs every year. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of human organs and lack of awareness is responsible for this.

At an awareness programme on ‘Organ Donation’, organised by Jeevandan A.P., here on Tuesday, the Collector called upon doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to make efforts in that direction as their words would have greater impact on the people. He said that superstitions and religious beliefs were also responsible for poor response to organ donation in India.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad called upon the people not to be misled by unscrupulous persons, who could cheat them by promising to give lakhs of rupees, if they donate one of their kidneys or liver. There were committees at various levels and the entire process would be done with utmost transparency through Jeevandan, he said.

Blood donation

To start with, citizens could start with blood donation as there was acute demand for blood as patients undergoing various surgeries would require blood. The development of less invasive procedures and separation of blood components has made blood donation simpler and easier, he added.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that the restrictions imposed by the government on harvesting of organs was meant to prevent unethical practices and prevent sale of human organs by unscrupulous persons. He, however, suggested that Jeevandan could take up the issue with the government to simplify the procedure for retrieval of organs.

Dr. Rambabu, Chief Transplant Coordinator of Jeevandan A.P., in his opening remarks thanked the government for bringing out a legislation to accord State honours to the donor after death. The government would also sanction ₹10,000 as funeral expenses to the family members of the donors.

Dr. Rambabu, who is also Director of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), said that VIMS was the first hospital in the government sector to harvest organs from a donor. The Central government has recently given an award to Jeevandan A.P. in recognition of its efforts to promote organ donation.

He said that a single brain-dead donor could give a new lease of life to eight other persons. There was a long list of over 3,000 patients waiting for organs in Andhra Pradesh. Last year, 136 transplant surgeries were done with the help of donors. He said consent of family members was vital for organ donation.

The family members of organ donors were felicitated by Mr. Harendhira Prasad and Mr. Sampath Kumar on the occasion.

The hospitals, which motivated donors and collected the maximum number of organs, were given awards for the year 2024.

The highest number of organs were harvested by KIMS ICON hospital followed by Care Hospitals.

Earlier, a walkathon was organised from Andhra University Out Gate to the VMRDA Children’s Arena to spread the message of organ donation.