Shramik Special leaves Vizag for Jharkhand

The second Shramik Special train left the Visakhapatnam railway station, carrying stranded migrant workers to Dalton Gunj, in Jharkhand, on Monday. A Shramik Special was earlier operated from Visakhapatnam to Bihar.

Before entering the railway station premises, the workers were checked for their health condition with a thermal gun. Their aadhaar card and travel order copy were verified. The workers, whose names were cleared by the authorities, were allowed to board the train.

Scores of workers from Jharkhand, who came to board the train, were turned away. They were asked to go to the Collector’s Office and get clearance letters. These workers offer their services at various ‘labour points’ in the city.

“Food and water will be served to the workers through the windows at designated railway station on the way. They will not be allowed to alight in between. Police escort will be given by the Government Railway Police,” according to a railway source.

“We have registered our names with the local authorities several days ago but our names have not been cleared so far. We have to go to Hatia,” said Md. Alam, who works from the labour point at Seethammapeta in the city

The operation of these Shramik Special trains is monitored by the Railway Board. The State governments concerned to approach the Board for operation of these specials to bring back stranded migrant workers back to their home state. Officials of the State government prepare the list of migrant workers and their health status with regard to COVID-19.

The local authorities transport the stranded workers to the railway station in buses and boarding the train is taken care of by the railway officials based on the list given to them by the State officials.