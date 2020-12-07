Shortage of smart cards delays issuance of driving licences, RCs

G.C. Raja Ratnam

B. Madhu Gopal

07 December 2020 00:31 IST

Applicants can download details on their mobile phone or take a printout: DTC

A doctor, who applied for the renewal of his driving licence (DL) a few months ago, is yet to get his smart card. This is not the lone case, there are hundreds of applicants for DL, registration of new vehicles and renewal, who are waiting to receive their cards.

G. Hanumantha Rao of Sector V, MVP Colony, had applied online for renewal of his licence, and the online status indicated that his licence was generated. He has been waiting for the last couple of months to receive the smart card.

The Transport Department has extended the validity of DLs and RCs, which expired during the course of this year, till the end of this year. This was done to avoid rush at the RTA offices for renewals in view of the pandemic threat. Later, the motorists were asked to apply online for renewals.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Visakhapatnam, issues around 100 new and 100 renewal cards on an average every day. This apart, the Transport Offices at Gajuwaka and Anakapalle together issue around 300 cards a day.

The shortage in supply of smart cards is attributed to delay in the appointment of a new contractor for supply of cards.

“We are facing a shortage of cards for printing since August this year. The highest number of DL s in the State are issued by Visakhapatnam RTA. It may take another six months for the supply of new smart cards. In the meantime, applicants can download the details of their licence or Registration Certificate (RC) on their mobile phones or take a printout and carry it with them till the new cards are issued,” says Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

The government has allowed motorists to carry digital records of their vehicle like RC-Book, licence and insurance on their mobile phones. The digital documents can be shown, whenever the police or RTA officials demand their production.