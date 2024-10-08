Shortage of sand hits people in Visakhapatnam district

At a time when the people of Visakhapatnam district are reeling under the skyrocketing prices of the two vegetables, tomato and onion, the shortage of sand is also a topic of discussion among the people, now.

CPI(M) leaders conducted a rally in the city recently to highlight the alleged severe scarcity of the sand in the district with no stock in the sand yards at Aganampudi and Bheemunipatnam.

“Yes, we are presently having three public issues to draw to the attention of the government. The high price of onions and tomatoes, and the shortage of sand. Several constructions were stopped due to the lack of sand. The livelihood of nearly 50,000 construction workers will be hit if the works are stopped due to the non-availability of requisite materials like the sand,” CPI (M) leader M. Jaggu Naidu said.

Mr. Jaggu Naidu said that though the government claims that sand could be booked through website, free of cost, common man was not able to depend on the online system. Moreover, a tonne of sand in the city ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹2,300, and it is being sold in the black market due to non-availability of sand at the two sand yards, he added.

‘No major sand reaches’

But, the officials on the other hand, clarified that the district does not have its own major sand reaches. So, it has to depend on the neighbouring districts for procurement of the sand for the district needs.

In a task force committee meeting held recently, Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad said that 20 metric tons of sand that is procured from Rajahmundry to Visakhapatnam costs around ₹19,000. The reason is the distance, which is 190 kilometers. The sand is free, but the operational and transportation cost is only cost that one has to bear, he added. The cost of sand is changed depending on the sand reach, Mr. Harendhira Prasad added.

He said that the district is depending on East Godavari, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. The sand reaches in those districts have been identified for the people of the district. .

“The customer can get the sand in two methods. One is at the sand yard where the government gets the sand from the sand reaches and sell it by collecting the handling and transportation cost. In the second method, the customer can directly go to the sand reach where they can purchase the sand free of cost,” the Collector said at the task force committee meeting.

A round-the-clock online booking facility is available through www.sand.ap.gov.in

Nearly 450 people booked for sand through the online from September 20 till date in the district. Steps were being taken to provide the sand to 100 odd customers who booked for bulk supply of sand, according to the task force committee on the sand policy.

