Short-termination of train on KK Line

Train services on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) Line will be regulated due to security reasons.

The 18514 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul express, leaving the city on August 13 and 14 will be short-terminated at Dantewada and will return as 18513 from Dantewada to Visakhapatnam, instead of returning from Kirandul on August 14 and 15, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, the 08551 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 14 and 15, will be short-terminated at Dantewada and will return as 08552 from Dantewada to Visakhapatnam on August 15 and 16.