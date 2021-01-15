Shop owner gets apology from ‘high-handed’ AR constable

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 January 2021 19:08 IST

The senior police officials on Friday served notice on an Armed Reserve constable who reportedly behaved in a high-handed manner with a shop owner and damaged property on Thursday evening. The AR constable was asked to apologise to the shop owner.

According to reports, Armed Reserve Police Constable Ch. Narendra Babu and another Hemant Verma went to a cool drink shop at Sector 6, Vizag Steel Plant, on Thursday evening, and bought cigarettes. They claimed to have paid ₹200 and left the shop. But after some time they came back and asked for change. The cool drink shop owner said that they didn't pay money at all. This was followed by an argument and ruckus, which led to partial damage of refrigerator and cool drink bottles.

Advertising

Advertising

Immediately, the shopkeeper called the police and informed about the incident. Police traced down the constable through the bike registration number.

On coming to know about the incident, ADCP (admin) M. Rajani counselled Narendra Babu over ethics to be followed as a policeman and also strictly warned him not to repeat such acts. Later they also took the AR police constable to the shop, where he apologised to the owner. The police also handed over ₹5,000 to the shopkeeper for the damage done.

According to the police, notices under Section 41 of CrPC has been served on the constable and legal action on him shall continue as per law.